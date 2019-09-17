SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Reaches $18.20 After 6.00% Up Move; ICA GRUPPEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (ICCGF) Shorts Raised By 4.59%

ICA GRUPPEN AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) had an increase of 4.59% in short interest. ICCGF’s SI was 510,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.59% from 487,900 shares previously. It closed at $41.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 588,496 shares traded. SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.42 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $19.29 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SVMK worth $145.32M more.

Among 2 analysts covering SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SVMK has $2400 highest and $20 lowest target. $22’s average target is 20.88% above currents $18.2 stock price. SVMK had 2 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas.

Analysts await SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by SVMK Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

ICA Gruppen AB , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Bank, ICA Real Estate, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products.