SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Comparison side by side

Both SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.69 N/A -1.44 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SVMK Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SVMK Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SVMK Inc. and Tableau Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 21.68% for SVMK Inc. with consensus price target of $22. Tableau Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $155.5 consensus price target and a -8.28% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SVMK Inc. seems more appealing than Tableau Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SVMK Inc. and Tableau Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 98.77%. Insiders held 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has weaker performance than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.