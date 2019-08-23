SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.45 N/A -1.44 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 33.36 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights SVMK Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SVMK Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SVMK Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SVMK Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 22.29%. On the other hand, Slack Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 18.14% and its consensus price target is $35.5. The information presented earlier suggests that SVMK Inc. looks more robust than Slack Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SVMK Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 42.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year SVMK Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.