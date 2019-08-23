SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.65 N/A -1.44 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.42 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.50% for SVMK Inc. with consensus price target of $22. Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 27.02% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Nuance Communications Inc. appears more favorable than SVMK Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SVMK Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 92.1% respectively. About 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year SVMK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats SVMK Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.