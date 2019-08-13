SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77% of SVMK Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SVMK Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89.00% -23.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SVMK Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SVMK Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.19 2.10 3.72 2.66

$17.25 is the consensus target price of SVMK Inc., with a potential downside of -6.20%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 122.96%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SVMK Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, SVMK Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Dividends

SVMK Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SVMK Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.