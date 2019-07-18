SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.35 N/A -1.42 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.62 N/A 1.78 4.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SVMK Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SVMK Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Liquidity

SVMK Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immersion Corporation are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SVMK Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is SVMK Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Immersion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are SVMK Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance while Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.