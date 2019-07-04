SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Contrasting side by side

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 15 8.49 N/A -1.42 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SVMK Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SVMK Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor BSQUARE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SVMK Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SVMK Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.05% and an $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of SVMK Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -2.58% weaker performance.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.