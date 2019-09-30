Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holding

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) stake by 73.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 101,840 shares as Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI)’s stock rose 9.21%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 37,578 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 139,418 last quarter. Universal Fst Prods Inc now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 69,812 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (OTCMKTS:publ) to report $0.10 EPS on October, 29.SVCBY’s profit would be $72.43 million giving it 22.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 852 shares traded. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.26 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) stake by 185,230 shares to 331,757 valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) stake by 24,080 shares and now owns 110,320 shares. Energizer Hldgs Inc New was raised too.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UFPI acquires Pallet USA, boosting industrial capacity and services in the Midwest – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) At US$40.91? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 128% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 408,003 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 14,821 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miles Cap has 0.17% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Franklin Res reported 2.05M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 7,510 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 19,595 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 18,051 shares. Moreover, James Investment Research Inc has 0.02% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 7,335 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 104,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Limited Co invested in 577,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 40,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).