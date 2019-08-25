Svb Finl Grp (SIVB) Holding Upped by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Position

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Grp (SIVB) by 418.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 6,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 7,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.09% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.71% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 24,172 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd reported 1.34% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Barclays Plc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 50,912 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management stated it has 41,989 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Advisors Capital Management Ltd Com has 14,051 shares. 917 were reported by Allstate. California-based Aperio Limited Company has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs owns 37,842 shares. Citigroup accumulated 31,629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 84,757 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Core Sp Mdcp Etf (IJH) by 21,846 shares to 395,229 shares, valued at $74.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Sel Div Etf (DVY) by 56,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,605 shares, and cut its stake in Gs Activebeta Lgcp Etf.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares to 183,176 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).