Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Valuation Declined While Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Stake; Seabridge Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 1.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 213,488 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,008 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 17,060 shares to 7,940 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,149 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.