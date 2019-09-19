Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Valuation Declined While Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Holding by $6.15 Million; As Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Market Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Has Upped Position by $3.61 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 274.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 200,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 273,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 73,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 814,148 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 75.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 9,101 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 36,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 291,415 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 8,888 shares to 6,757 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,234 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty (MIY).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 10.81 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.