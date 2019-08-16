Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Price Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $621,600; Legacy Private Trust Holding In Tyson Foods (TSN) Was Boosted

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $185.93. About 338,232 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 138.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 21,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 37,673 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.35 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 9.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares to 607,936 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 113,650 shares to 154,525 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,589 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

