Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position by $621,600; Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) Stock Value Rose While American International Group Has Cut by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $229.7. About 100,989 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (THG) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 12,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,212 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 114,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 57,297 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust Communication has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $72.24M for 17.71 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group In by 67,748 shares to 187,602 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 10,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.27 million for 11.55 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 179,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).