Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Spindletop Capital Cut Position as Valuation Declined; Elm Ridge Management Holds Holding in Century Alum Co (CENX)

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 83,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $184.71. About 364,138 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 807,540 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,907 shares to 64,761 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,989 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 95,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 35,004 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,500 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 308,195 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com reported 19,671 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ls Investment Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 32,819 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 448,384 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 7,760 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 11,091 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,598 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.07% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability owns 20,189 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 9 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 21,866 shares. 1,018 are owned by Hilton Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 27,294 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,807 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 5,322 shares. 1,421 are held by Diversified Com. Numerixs Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has 12,878 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 45 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 30,051 shares.