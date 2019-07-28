Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $355,200; As Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Share Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased by $4.20 Million Its Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 2,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 955,482 shares traded or 91.82% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 68,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,366 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 314,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.12. About 86,858 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,904 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 752,931 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 25,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo And Ltd Liability Com holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 128,970 shares. Acadian Asset Management has 6,722 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) or 632 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 48,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 10,798 shares. Covington Cap stated it has 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 178,629 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,061 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 54,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Atlanta Capital Company L L C owns 0.65% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 2.21 million shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 10,741 shares. 83,449 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Raymond James Fin has 0% invested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) for 3,862 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 27,226 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Westamerica Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WABC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6,281 shares to 11,675 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.