Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holding Upped by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc; Argyll Research Boosted Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stake by $1.34 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 72,791 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 380.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,119 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 444,943 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 48,953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 31,629 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 25 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 0.16% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 5,003 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,592 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 6,619 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Penn Capital Management Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Odey Asset Management Ltd has 165 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 440,128 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc invested in 3,400 shares.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prosperity Bancshares to Buy LegacyTexas Financial for $2.1B – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SVB Financial Group Enters Oversold Territory (SIVB) – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 11,107 shares to 57,836 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,172 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. The insider Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333.