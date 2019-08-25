Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Price Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Holding

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 10,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 28,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 38,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 452,997 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26M for 9.43 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

