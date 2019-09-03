Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Spindletop Capital Trimmed Its Position by $1.61 Million; Btr Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in American Water Works Co (AWK) by $1.85 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 83,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $189.69. About 99,418 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 17,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 135,939 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17M, down from 153,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 410,659 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 5,349 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company holds 1.59% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 71,437 shares. Franklin accumulated 294,013 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc owns 6,282 shares. 1,018 are owned by Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cap International Sarl reported 0.36% stake. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company stated it has 77,969 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Llp invested in 0.01% or 2,169 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 67,960 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,119 shares. 110,415 were reported by Pictet Asset. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Csat Advisory Lp invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Btc Cap Mngmt Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,086 shares.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, TWTR – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SVB (SIVB) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capitalâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23M for 9.43 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 25.06 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Investment accumulated 1.59% or 1.01M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 15,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.32% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 7,120 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 9,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 150,556 are owned by Putnam Fl Invest Company. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 11,976 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited Co has 111 shares. 1,925 were reported by Telos Mngmt. 81,738 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc, Japan-based fund reported 728,599 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc invested 0.11% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 196,924 are held by Citigroup. Vanguard Grp holds 21.68 million shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 6,386 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares to 98,778 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey American Water Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Missouri American Water Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.