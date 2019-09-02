Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Position by $595,848; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 1,171 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 3,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 350,932 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,563 shares to 31,495 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.23 million for 9.67 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.