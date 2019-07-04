Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Raised Position; Confluence Wealth Management Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Trimmed by $568,958

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 104.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 31,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 302,188 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,275 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 7,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 45,131 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.90 million shares. Luminus Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.77% or 224,500 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Co reported 6,606 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc reported 1.05% stake. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 389,208 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Broderick Brian C has 0.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,445 shares. Farmers Co holds 36,240 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 3,165 shares. 37,500 are held by Lockheed Martin. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B & Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Old Point Tru And Financial Ser N A has 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 4,186 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why SVB Financial Group Dropped 12% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SVB Financial Group Appoints New Leadership in Funds Management and Commercial Banking with Eye Toward Growth – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial Group: A Commercial Bank Focused On Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.