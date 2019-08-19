Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Stock Value Declined While Winslow Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake; Advisors Capital Management Has Lifted Its Oneok New (OKE) Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 26,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 196,615 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83 million, up from 170,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 545,915 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $196.1. About 207,774 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 23,677 shares to 330,871 shares, valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 26,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,252 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap International Invsts owns 2.02 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset reported 0.44% stake. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc reported 18,546 shares. 31,973 are held by First Allied Advisory. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company has 3.24% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 200,291 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 0.15% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 73,414 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 18,877 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.56 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 55,952 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Com has 9,889 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5.66M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,196 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,753 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based De Burlo has invested 2.21% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj holds 0.01% or 2,019 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 4,200 shares. 3,797 were accumulated by Spc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 24,507 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3,682 shares. 1,075 are held by Mathes. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability reported 61,975 shares. Westfield Mgmt Lp has invested 0.22% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Victory Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 356,347 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.05% or 14,263 shares.