Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 54,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 27,080 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 81,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 3.00M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.86M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,790 were reported by Connable Office. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 237,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com owns 10,059 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 95 shares. Jennison Associate Lc holds 2.30M shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 150,220 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,302 shares or 0% of the stock. First Personal Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 2,954 shares. Jhl Capital Group Limited Liability Company owns 400,000 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management invested in 81,167 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). 13,479 were reported by Ww Asset. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com accumulated 56,463 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Whittier Communications reported 154,839 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares to 92,727 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,305 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).