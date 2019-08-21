Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Shareholder Appleton Partners Boosted Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 636,098 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Police Pension Fund Trustees Sun, 4/1/2018, 1:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 24,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 21,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $194.44. About 23,583 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Starbucks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 26 – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SIVB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.06% stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc owns 66,222 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Qs Lc holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne Incorporated holds 2.85% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 17,232 shares. Advsr Management Limited Liability Co has 14,051 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,357 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.13% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 3,810 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 0.14% or 329,705 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,412 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.01% or 3,489 shares. Macquarie invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 6,800 shares. Diversified Tru Company owns 1,421 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,609 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc owns 189,290 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lourd Cap Lc holds 13,114 shares. Maple Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,521 shares. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,705 shares. Park Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 34,548 shares. Ironwood Management Ltd Company invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Willingdon Wealth invested in 0.16% or 13,944 shares. Profund holds 73,216 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New York-based Shufro Rose & Company Lc has invested 2.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,228 shares. Axa invested in 1.45 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Monarch Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares to 18,263 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 89,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,988 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).