SVB Financial Group (SIVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Both SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group 225 3.48 N/A 19.92 11.65 FS Bancorp Inc. 50 2.68 N/A 6.17 7.99

Table 1 highlights SVB Financial Group and FS Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SVB Financial Group. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SVB Financial Group’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 0.00% 19.4% 1.7% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, FS Bancorp Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SVB Financial Group and FS Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 2 2 2.50 FS Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SVB Financial Group’s upside potential is 29.67% at a $261 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of SVB Financial Group shares and 60.1% of FS Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are FS Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVB Financial Group 2.61% 3.85% -7.37% -3.35% -23.09% 22.14% FS Bancorp Inc. 0.2% -3.12% -4.25% 0.43% -20.23% 14.97%

For the past year SVB Financial Group’s stock price has bigger growth than FS Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors SVB Financial Group beats FS Bancorp Inc.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.