Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Its Position; Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 31,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 59,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 32,962 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 27,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 524,586 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advisors owns 27,646 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.17% or 7,051 shares. Lynch And Associates In stated it has 52,896 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cahill Advisors reported 9,929 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 20,082 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,658 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited stated it has 20,662 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital owns 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 314,778 shares. Creative Planning invested in 303,500 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 6,720 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp. by 331,165 shares to 867,751 shares, valued at $9.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,718 shares to 411,432 shares, valued at $53.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,104 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).