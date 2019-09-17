SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Reaches $212.21 After 9.00% Down Move; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) SI Increased By 18.43%

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) had an increase of 18.43% in short interest. GEOS’s SI was 234,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.43% from 198,100 shares previously. With 83,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s short sellers to cover GEOS’s short positions. The SI to Geospace Technologies Corporation’s float is 1.96%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 41,940 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 12.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – IGNORE: LEMELSON LETTER TO GEOS WAS REPORTED IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss $4.73M; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK

The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.13% or $9.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 226,069 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation PracticeThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $10.94B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $193.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SIVB worth $984.33M less.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $216.73 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity. Clendening John S had bought 900 shares worth $199,007.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.94 billion. The Company’s Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit services and products comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management services and products, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24 million for 10.55 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

