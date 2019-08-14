Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Position Has Increased by Washington Trust Company; Mill Road Capital Management Holds Stake in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP)

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 15,744 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 1,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 20,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 18,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $198.55. About 539,139 shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L had bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 312,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 5,500 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 14,637 shares. 41,209 were reported by Northern Trust. First Manhattan accumulated 22,400 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 10,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Llc invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Boston Prtnrs owns 97,014 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,703 shares. Weber Alan W, New York-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 95,396 shares to 26,945 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,356 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,233 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 8,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.92% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Lc has 28,035 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Lc invested in 1.34% or 53,035 shares. Btc Cap Management Inc holds 12,086 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 4,934 shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 33,917 shares. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 44 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 276,161 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 4,976 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 95,239 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 1,421 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Company.

