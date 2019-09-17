Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holder Jcsd Capital Upped Stake by $3.49 Million as Share Price Declined; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Price Declined, Washington Trust Company Raised by $837,174 Its Stake

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 202,679 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 170,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. It is down 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $211.64. About 281,248 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,143 shares to 281,858 shares, valued at $55.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,264 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peoples Service invested in 55,390 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.02% or 12,955 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Ltd holds 2.97 million shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 2,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 35,441 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 4 were accumulated by Gradient Llc. Next Gru invested in 0% or 1,189 shares. C Worldwide Group A S accumulated 0.35% or 1.08 million shares. 3,193 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 446,794 shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.03% or 13,120 shares in its portfolio.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 131,040 shares to 426,300 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

