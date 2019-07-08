Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.83 Million; As Air Lease (AL) Shares Rose, Southport Management Decreased Position

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 344,282 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 61,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 280,144 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Another trade for 3,669 shares valued at $889,333 was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 67,960 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Lc invested in 0.03% or 7,508 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs has 1.24% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 22,406 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 40,162 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Btim reported 43,126 shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 21 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.28% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Rhumbline Advisers reported 83,963 shares. 108,300 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Aqr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.11% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). De Burlo Group Inc Inc has invested 2.21% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 11,504 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp. Regions Fin has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.95M for 10.81 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 269,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.00 million for 7.59 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 83,400 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 103,572 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 621,213 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 407 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Shufro Rose Lc invested in 0.12% or 36,275 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 29,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 304 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.17% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 10,619 are owned by Zeke Limited Company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP accumulated 80,784 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt reported 566,752 shares. Nfc Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.83% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 186,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.29 million shares.

