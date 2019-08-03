SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SVB Financial Group has 95.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SVB Financial Group and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 0.00% 19.40% 1.70% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing SVB Financial Group and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group N/A 232 11.65 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

SVB Financial Group has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio SVB Financial Group is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SVB Financial Group and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.29 2.40

$264.17 is the consensus price target of SVB Financial Group, with a potential upside of 22.84%. The potential upside of the rivals is 57.78%. SVB Financial Group’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SVB Financial Group and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVB Financial Group 2.61% 3.85% -7.37% -3.35% -23.09% 22.14% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year SVB Financial Group has stronger performance than SVB Financial Group’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, SVB Financial Group’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SVB Financial Group’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.