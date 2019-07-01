SVB Financial Group – Common Stock (SIVB) Stock Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley; The $280.0000 Target Indicates 25.09% Potential; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) Sentiment Is 0.85

Morgan Stanley currently has a $280.0000 PT on the $11.82B market cap company or 25.09% upside potential. In a research note revealed on Monday, 1 July, SVB Financial Group – Common Stock (NASDAQ:SIVB) stock had its Overweight Rating reiterated by research professionals at Morgan Stanley.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 11 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust for 72,000 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 104,902 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.06% invested in the company for 53,412 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,745 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $222.55 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 18,689 shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) has risen 5.67% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.24% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SVB Financial has $310 highest and $28000 lowest target. $281.67’s average target is 25.84% above currents $223.84 stock price. SVB Financial had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Friday, April 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 EPS, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.95 million for 11.24 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SVB Financial Group shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America New York owns 5,003 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 17,279 shares. Westpac has 3,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 6,282 shares. Shell Asset has 3,953 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Diamond Hill Management stated it has 230,906 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.05% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl holds 400 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 42,622 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 30 shares. Moore Cap Lp stated it has 190,000 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).