Sva Plumb Wealth Management Raised Holding in American Express Co Com (AXP); Apple (Aapl) (AAPL) Holder Augustine Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 23,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 2.35 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Aapl) (AAPL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.00B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 41.10 million shares traded or 52.24% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pzena Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,580 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signalpoint Asset Ltd has 53,748 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins reported 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Point Trust Fin Svcs N A invested in 14,049 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited owns 4,450 shares or 4.83% of their US portfolio. Fairview Inv Management Lc reported 10,501 shares. Pettee holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,695 shares. Hallmark Mgmt holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,363 shares. Grace & White Incorporated New York reported 0.12% stake. Bruce & owns 98,300 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 2.7% or 40,165 shares in its portfolio. Harvard Management reported 870,051 shares stake.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 45,818 shares to 138,848 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,402 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E.