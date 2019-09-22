Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (ULTA) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Telemus Capital Boosted by $390,220 Its Position

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 64,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04 million, up from 60,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Inc (ULTA) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 1,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,701 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 4,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us by 11,259 shares to 669,429 shares, valued at $50.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Smallcap Earni (EES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.