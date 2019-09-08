Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in Facebook Cl A (FB) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Fnb Pa (FNB) Share Value Rose While First National Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $682,310

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 68,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 1.29 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 01/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Raises Another Question: Can There Be Too Much Privacy?; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 6,494 shares to 24,207 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E by 25,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FB’s Imitation of SNAP – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3.74 million shares. 25.68M are owned by Invesco. 29,136 are owned by First Interstate Bank. Ally Inc invested 2.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowen Hanes And Communications reported 1,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 61,105 shares. The Hawaii-based Natl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Mngmt Corporation reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Green Square Capital Llc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 410,700 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19,340 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership invested 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Capital LP invested in 0.04% or 13,819 shares. Interocean Cap Lc has 9,111 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “F.N.B. Corp. (Pennsylvania) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “F.N.B. hires director of strategy – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “F.N.B. aims to raise $120M through offering – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,947 shares to 64,022 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,731 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $32,544 worth of stock. Mencini Frank C also bought $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. The insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.31 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.