Sva Plumb Wealth Management Maintains Position in American Express Co Com (AXP); Forte Capital Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $339,317 as Share Value Rose

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 23,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,585 shares. 55,543 were reported by Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability. Guyasuta reported 2.51% stake. 65,057 are held by Fagan Associates. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,713 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 328,864 shares. Intl Gru has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 305,954 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc stated it has 2,927 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 9 are held by Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Ipswich Inc reported 0.08% stake. Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 18,482 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 860 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 32,450 shares to 59,616 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13,948 shares to 17,222 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,752 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

