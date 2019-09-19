Sva Plumb Wealth Management Maintains Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Its Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position by $459,360

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $14.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.78. About 507,722 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 70,230 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Weiss Multi has invested 0.3% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 50,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 34,051 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 29,348 shares. 8,383 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. 968,177 were reported by Citadel Advsrs. Morgan Stanley reported 247,146 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 112,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Covington has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 13,583 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,460 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill has invested 0.04% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 11,596 shares to 12,998 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc Com (NYSE:GWRE) by 10,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,657 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 14,640 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Sprott Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Com owns 9,078 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 109,522 shares. 3,908 were accumulated by Bbr Prtnrs Lc. Finance Advantage owns 30 shares. Meridian Mngmt Co reported 1.53% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank has 989 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Co Ca reported 27,648 shares or 6.53% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 36,751 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,794 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc reported 4.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brick And Kyle has 6.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,624 shares.

