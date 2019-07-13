Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Services invested in 0% or 470 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Ct has invested 1.66% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Da Davidson has 7,088 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 1.03 million were reported by Waterfront Capital Lc. Brown Advisory holds 6,236 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 327,662 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 12,732 shares. Century Cos Inc owns 1.48M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 42,900 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.54% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 33,475 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma reported 68,059 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 374,435 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 388,369 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,300 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 2.15M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.01 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,073 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt holds 92,162 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital holds 3,127 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Washington accumulated 61,177 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,789 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. 40,100 were reported by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Commerce. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 0.58% or 312,216 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Century Companies stated it has 354,690 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,194 shares to 16,657 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).