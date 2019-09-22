Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position; Donaldson Capital Management Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position By $517,698

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 25.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 24,248 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 70,375 shares with $6.10M value, down from 94,623 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $21.53B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.73M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 1.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 9,587 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 931,645 shares with $50.99 million value, down from 941,232 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $210.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 24.38% above currents $90.45 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.26 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.49% above currents $49.6 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.