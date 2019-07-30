Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Barr E S & Co Has Increased Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 464.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 7,984 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 9,702 shares with $3.70M value, up from 1,718 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $190.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $338.13. About 558,073 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses

Barr E S & Co increased Churchill Downs (CHDN) stake by 199.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co acquired 21,736 shares as Churchill Downs (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Barr E S & Co holds 32,654 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 10,918 last quarter. Churchill Downs now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 12,055 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Barr E S & Co decreased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 4,771 shares to 330,009 valued at $23.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,289 shares and now owns 10,968 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Of Virginia owns 261,864 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,335 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 750 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,395 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 28,261 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 23,765 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 200,847 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc has 1.32% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI) stake by 33,184 shares to 56,836 valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E stake by 25,075 shares and now owns 97,797 shares. Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 8,893 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 6,192 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1832 Asset LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 112,599 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 5,439 shares stake. Birinyi Associate owns 11,300 shares. Capital Ca owns 6,732 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 37,865 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc holds 2.19% or 49,754 shares. 4,560 are held by Cahill Fincl Advsr. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp reported 8,792 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 1.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 660 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.08% or 50,987 shares in its portfolio.

