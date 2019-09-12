Sva Plumb Wealth Management Increases Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Bessemer Group Increased Merck & Co New (MRK) Position

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 150,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 942,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.00M, up from 792,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 8.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,604 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $447.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Re Inv A (NYSE:MNR) by 34,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,383 are held by Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Mathes Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Morgan Stanley holds 0.36% or 16.06 million shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.9% stake. Cutler Capital Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 8,000 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 1.97% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.09M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Co Limited owns 3,070 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Guardian Inv invested 0.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% or 25,691 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank stated it has 18,978 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.37% or 65,410 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Communications Ma reported 95,173 shares. 9.09 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Adirondack Trust has 0.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,561 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 8,282 shares to 39,572 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,701 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

