Sva Plumb Wealth Management Increases Holding in Us Bancorp (USB); As Chevron Common (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Country Trust Bank Trimmed Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 12,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 171,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 159,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 140,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.57 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75,161 shares to 563,843 shares, valued at $107.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Company Common (NYSE:WFC) by 74,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:POST).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI) by 33,184 shares to 56,836 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,844 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Shs D.

