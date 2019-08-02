Sva Plumb Wealth Management Increased Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Holding; Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund Has 1.11 Sentiment

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased American Express Co Com (AXP) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,080 shares as American Express Co Com (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 29,351 shares with $3.21M value, up from 23,271 last quarter. American Express Co Com now has $102.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $123.45. About 765,445 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund (NAZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.02 million shares, down from 1.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) stake by 4,830 shares to 45,752 valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) stake by 36,718 shares and now owns 25,844 shares. Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 354,236 shares. Cls Investments Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,304 shares. Roundview Lc holds 0.49% or 18,745 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 2,617 shares. Schulhoff has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 59,333 are owned by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.37% stake. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1,677 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,594 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Llc holds 6,109 shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Commercial Bank has invested 1.78% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 444 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Management Lc. Essex Services Inc holds 6,503 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.29 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.06 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund for 133,432 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 17,551 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.19% invested in the company for 35,059 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,462 shares.