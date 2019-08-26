Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Its Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 7,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 672,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.08M, up from 665,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 1.64 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 12,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $179.65. About 3.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FILM PROVIDES LOOK AT FIGHT AGAINST MISINFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – The Quint: #Aadhaar BREAKING: UIDAI CEO tells the Supreme Court that “100% biometric authentication is not possible”. Catch FB; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 03/05/2018 – Facebook will be ‘a better place’ now that it’s tightening restrictions, say F8 attendees; 19/04/2018 – British lawmakers to interview Cambridge academic Kogan over Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,227 shares to 106,820 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,313 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Mgmt. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated reported 2,900 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.36% stake. Riverhead Capital Limited Com owns 17,439 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 19,025 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Lc accumulated 129,315 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.27% or 192,649 shares. Jlb Assocs Incorporated holds 10,521 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Btr holds 2.46% or 117,102 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 372,773 shares. 3,123 are held by Northstar Group Inc. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp owns 442,567 shares. 30 were accumulated by Paragon Limited Liability. Pggm stated it has 1.18 million shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Active Bond Etf (BOND) by 6,494 shares to 24,207 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E by 25,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,797 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability reported 4,216 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M&T Financial Bank invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette Invs Inc owns 9,204 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 128,400 shares. Alphaone Inv Lc has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 21,186 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 9,591 shares. Addison Cap has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.97% or 9.76 million shares. Wealthquest has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo Mn reported 8.65M shares.