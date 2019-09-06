Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped Danaher (DHR) Stake by $1.15 Million; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Lowered Its Position by $2.66 Million as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 218,270 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 8,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 42,702 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, up from 33,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 1.68 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large (FNDF) by 74,079 shares to 107,160 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD) by 10,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,394 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi (CWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 111,790 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has 1.93% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation holds 0.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 7,481 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,879 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 39,265 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Enterprise Finance Services stated it has 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Axa has 499,908 shares. Adi Capital Mgmt reported 6,000 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mi owns 22,638 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0.14% or 4,727 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co owns 4,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 41,904 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Intl Ltd Ca has invested 0.43% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Capital Impact Ltd invested in 11,385 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.