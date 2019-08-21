Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Its Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Share Price Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 59,068 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 54,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 922,887 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 270,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, down from 274,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 0.08% or 86,892 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank, North Carolina-based fund reported 31,355 shares. 31,605 are owned by Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,334 shares. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 8,610 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 17,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Gp Lc reported 1.21% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). United Service Automobile Association invested in 0.12% or 452,085 shares. Btim Corporation owns 36,630 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc holds 5,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.37% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp has 0.09% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Tctc Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 29,500 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,027 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,840 shares to 119,707 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,397 shares to 16,047 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Large (VV) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,105 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.