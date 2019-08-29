Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lowered Position in At&T (T) by $973,307; Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Holding in Horace Mann Educators N (HMN)

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 12.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 175,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 882,267 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 706,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 43,480 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORP – APPROVED A 3.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, WHICH WILL INCREASE TO $0.285 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

