Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $581,919; Findlay Park Partners Llp Position in American Express Co (AXP) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 13,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 43,721 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New Com Cl A by 48,183 shares to 19,105 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 3,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,402 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Tot Ret Tact E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hong Kong-based Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,997 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlanta Cap Company L L C has 52,541 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts accumulated 0.23% or 16.55M shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 124,068 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 201,207 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 15,079 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% or 88,683 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 8,949 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 775,036 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Overbrook Management holds 0.05% or 5,217 shares. 6,095 were accumulated by Aldebaran. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 6.88M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.02M shares to 497,313 shares, valued at $52.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 126,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,748 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Llc stated it has 7,363 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co has 2.85 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Century Incorporated holds 4.27 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 404,106 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 5,070 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc accumulated 0.03% or 975 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 576,680 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gateway Advisers Ltd owns 37,089 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,097 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has 2,307 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic holds 25,800 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prns Limited reported 782,924 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

