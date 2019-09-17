Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $2.44 Million as Valuation Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stake by $798,552

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $14.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.82. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 33,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 629,697 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, down from 662,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 165,476 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFBC); 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $134,072 activity. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider kramer william j bought $4,245. Shares for $15,413 were bought by Rahe Maribeth S. $33,675 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Berta Vince. olszewski richard e had bought 361 shares worth $8,743. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought 258 shares worth $6,249. On Wednesday, April 10 Ach J Wickliffe bought $4,269 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 177 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 11,667 shares to 74,960 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Dean Capital has invested 1.12% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 91,474 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,438 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 49,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,775 shares. 9,700 are held by Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). State Street Corporation owns 3.47 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 12,642 were reported by Mariner Ltd. Next Financial Gp holds 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 5 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Llc owns 765,092 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 888 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finance Counselors accumulated 13,328 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.63 million for 11.53 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX) by 11,596 shares to 12,998 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,375 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

