Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Holding by $338,192; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 2.48 million shares traded or 33.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 74,653 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 58,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 2.88 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 957 shares to 3,618 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 13,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,926 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 30,388 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $16.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,026 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.