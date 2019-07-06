Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; As Avx New (AVX) Shares Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Its Stake by $872,253

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 120,302 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 22/03/2018 – AVX Releases New T4Z Medical Series HRC4000 Tantalum Capacitors for Non-Critical Medical Devices; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 464.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 7,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,702 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 1,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,281 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VSS) by 13,990 shares to 36,940 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Discretionary Select (XLY) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,752 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity Et (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

